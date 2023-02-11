Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $41,552.32.

On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

