Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $41,552.32.
- On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.