Desjardins Raises Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Price Target to C$21.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday.

