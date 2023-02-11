Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$143.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $111.13.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

