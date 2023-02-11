DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.89. 6,373,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.