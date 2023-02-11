Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$5.95. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 7,546 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXT. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

