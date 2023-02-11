DFI.Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.14 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $1,228.88 or 0.05671010 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $47.43 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

