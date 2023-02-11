Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,589,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 150,333 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

