DigiByte Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.17 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $157.93 million and $6.17 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00436042 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015441 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00098140 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00727926 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00577034 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,010,368,438 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
