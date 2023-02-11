Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Digital Realty Trust worth $60,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,852,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 217.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 131,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $111.46 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

