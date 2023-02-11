Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 816.9% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Direct Digital Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:DRCT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

