Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. EOG Resources makes up 2.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,689,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.9% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.