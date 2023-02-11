Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $345.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.00 and a 200-day moving average of $339.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

