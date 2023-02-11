Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.