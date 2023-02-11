Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $200,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

MDLZ stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

