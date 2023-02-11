Doheny Asset Management CA Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. American Express makes up 1.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

