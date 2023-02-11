Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases Shares of 3,165 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

