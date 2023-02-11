Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

