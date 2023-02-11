Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DRREF remained flat at C$8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$9.10.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.