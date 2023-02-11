Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRREF remained flat at C$8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$9.10.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

