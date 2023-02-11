Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

