Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $57,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.73.
Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.