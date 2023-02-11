Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.
Dynatrace Stock Down 1.7 %
Dynatrace stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.