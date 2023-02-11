Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

