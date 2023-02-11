East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$26.56 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

