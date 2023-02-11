Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ebara Trading Up 0.3 %

EBCOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602. Ebara has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Get Ebara alerts:

Ebara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.