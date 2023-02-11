Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ebara Trading Up 0.3 %
EBCOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602. Ebara has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.
Ebara Company Profile
