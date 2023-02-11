Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

ECL opened at $146.02 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

