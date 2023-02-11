ECOMI Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, ECOMI has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $239.72 million and approximately $796,567.01 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00432748 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.44 or 0.28665996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

