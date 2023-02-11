Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hess by 54.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,990,000 after buying an additional 94,071 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.74. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $89.09 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.