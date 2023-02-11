Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.72 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

