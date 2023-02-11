Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.9 %

EPC opened at $43.72 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care



Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

