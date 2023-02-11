Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EPC opened at $43.72 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

