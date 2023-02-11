EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
SPI Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPI opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter.
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
