EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

About SPI Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

