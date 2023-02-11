Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.50

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.50 and traded as high as C$12.93. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 416,970 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.32.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

