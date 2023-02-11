Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $497.95

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.95 and traded as low as $482.38. Elevance Health shares last traded at $485.60, with a volume of 947,549 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.11.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

