Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 3.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $187,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $345.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

