Elliot S. Davis Sells 9,627 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ATI Trading Up 0.2 %
ATI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 698,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
