Elliot S. Davis Sells 9,627 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ATI Trading Up 0.2 %

ATI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 698,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ATI by 1,667.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 195,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.