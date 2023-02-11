Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in General Motors by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.35 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

