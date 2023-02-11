Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Moderna by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 489,899 shares of company stock worth $89,819,886 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.