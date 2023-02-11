Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.20 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

