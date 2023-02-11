Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,708 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 5.2 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

