Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

MSN opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

