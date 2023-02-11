Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $228.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.33 and a 200 day moving average of $238.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

