Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 32,972 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 14,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average of $229.54. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

