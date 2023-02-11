Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,780 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,295,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

