Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,950 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 26,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 773.0% in the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 218,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 193,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 92,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $141.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

