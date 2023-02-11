Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.69. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

