Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,600 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

SPGI stock opened at $363.86 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.99.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

