Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $87.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

ENTA stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.