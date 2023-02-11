Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

ENTA opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,645.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

