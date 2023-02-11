Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.87-$3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.87 to $3.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 628,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 106.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 230,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

