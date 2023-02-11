Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded by Pi Financial to Buy

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Pi Financial currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.40.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.82.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EDR opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.06 million and a PE ratio of 46.56. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$51.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.79 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

