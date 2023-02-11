Eneti Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

NETI opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Eneti had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eneti by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $996,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the second quarter valued at about $914,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NETI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

